Xylem Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $83.91. 911,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,983. Xylem has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Xylem by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

