YFValue Hits Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (YFV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YFValue has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YFValue Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

