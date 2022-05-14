yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) One Day Volume Tops $2,796.00

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, yieldfarming.insure has traded flat against the US dollar. yieldfarming.insure has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldfarming.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yieldfarming.insure

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

yieldfarming.insure Coin Trading

