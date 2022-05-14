YOU COIN Trading Down 44.8% This Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $61,128.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,682.22 or 1.00051611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00104776 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.