Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will report $6.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $25.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $26.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

Shares of AMD traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.12. The company had a trading volume of 137,973,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,524,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.72 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,180 shares of company stock worth $15,849,540. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

