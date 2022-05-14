Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Post $0.96 EPS

Brokerages expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. AptarGroup posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.51. 226,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,172. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $103.25 and a 52 week high of $155.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

