Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 57,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,738. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $71,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $214,466. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

