Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) will announce $614.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $622.42 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $489.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.32 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.19. 169,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,399. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $207.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Nabors Industries (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.