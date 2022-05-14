Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.56 Million

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) will announce $614.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $622.42 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $489.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.32 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.19. 169,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,399. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $207.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Nabors Industries (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.