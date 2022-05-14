Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.89. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PZZA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.66. 409,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,777. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.56 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

