Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 787,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,771. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -129.37 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $52.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.