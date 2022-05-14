Zacks: Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.36 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $11.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.94 billion to $46.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.90 billion to $48.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

BMY traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $75.80. 13,773,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,853,342. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

