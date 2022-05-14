Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.74 Million

Analysts forecast that Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $9.98 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year sales of $41.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.20 million to $42.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.72 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $58.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonendo.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonendo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SONX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 161,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,779. Sonendo has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonendo (SONX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.