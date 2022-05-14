Zacks: Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) will announce $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. State Street posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,244. State Street has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

