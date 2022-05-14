Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will announce $35.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.06 billion and the lowest is $34.86 billion. Centene reported sales of $31.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $141.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.15 billion to $141.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $141.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $136.78 billion to $144.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,386. Centene has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

