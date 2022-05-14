Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.08 Billion

Brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) to post $9.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.06 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $7.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $35.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $36.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.32 billion to $41.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. 3,285,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.