Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $667.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $667.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $651.90 million and the highest is $682.89 million. Kirby posted sales of $559.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. Kirby has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38.

In other Kirby news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $52,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,357 shares of company stock worth $596,460. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

