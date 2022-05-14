Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. TJX Companies reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. 8,036,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

