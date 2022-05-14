Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.21 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $13.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of VMW traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.18. 1,159,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 1-year low of $96.58 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $118.29.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

