Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

NYSE:VMC traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,969. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $156.53 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.