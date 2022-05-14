Zacks: Brokerages Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.89 Billion

Brokerages expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) will post $5.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $7.26 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $23.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $29.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $29.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,848. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.89 and a beta of 2.52. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

