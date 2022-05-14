Zacks Investment Research Lowers BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrainsWay currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of BWAY opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Equities research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 329,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

