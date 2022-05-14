Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $517.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $336.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $309.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.07.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,271,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

