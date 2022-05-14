Zero Market Cap Reaches $90,027.96 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Zero has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $90,027.96 and $58.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00319147 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00061260 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00066921 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004599 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,412,574 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

