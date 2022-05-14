ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of ZIM traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 106.83%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

