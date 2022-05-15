$0.02 EPS Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 73,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 945.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CANG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 238,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,148. Cango has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $403.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

