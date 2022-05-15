$0.04 EPS Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($1.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.57) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on H. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 597.19 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,152 shares of company stock worth $634,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

