$0.06 EPS Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 388,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,625. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $73,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 282,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,253 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.