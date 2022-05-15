-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 64,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,612. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.