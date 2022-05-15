-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 64,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,612. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

