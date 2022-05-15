$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 62.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after buying an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $147,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after buying an additional 3,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 6,651,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

