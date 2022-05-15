-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $11.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pardes Biosciences.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRDS shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PRDS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 258,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,996. Pardes Biosciences has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $85,571,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,229,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 15.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,250,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 163,608 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $16,370,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $7,118,000.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

