$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.

LMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 3,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $133.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

