$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Lazard reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.18. 709,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. Lazard has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

