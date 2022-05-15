$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. American International Group posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American International Group.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

AIG traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $58.56. 6,119,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,456. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in American International Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 131,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American International Group (AIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.