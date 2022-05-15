$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Trinseo reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trinseo.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

TSE stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. 275,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 153.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

