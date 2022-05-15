$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.55. 41,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

