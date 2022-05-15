$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will post $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year sales of $7.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.81.

Shares of GFS traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $52.77. 2,418,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

