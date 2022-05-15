102,284 Shares in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTI opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $289.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

