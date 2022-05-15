10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

10x Genomics stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,336. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.46.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,448 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

