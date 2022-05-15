1,176 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $149.56 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.