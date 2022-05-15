18,314 Shares in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,314 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zumiez by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.