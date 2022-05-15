$20.33 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.84 million to $23.90 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $13.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $83.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 million to $100.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $103.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.69 million to $146.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after buying an additional 1,666,810 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after buying an additional 1,374,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after buying an additional 868,869 shares in the last quarter.

NTST traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 419,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,221. The firm has a market cap of $996.74 million, a P/E ratio of 231.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.99%.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.