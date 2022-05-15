26,398 Shares in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 776.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,459 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 146,155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 128,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

