$286.80 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will announce $286.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.12 million and the lowest is $284.70 million. Yelp reported sales of $257.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,952 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,064 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,863. Yelp has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

