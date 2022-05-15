3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDD. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.43.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of DDD stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.27. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.38.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $328,804. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in 3D Systems by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.