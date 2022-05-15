$4.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.93 billion and the lowest is $4.77 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $4.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $19.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $20.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $157.90. 2,052,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,182. Waste Management has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.24. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

