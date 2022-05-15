$5.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.32 billion. Eaton also reported sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $20.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $22.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.47.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.33. 2,813,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a 52 week low of $138.69 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

