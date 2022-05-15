$507.67 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $507.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.10 million to $515.20 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $316.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,968 shares of company stock valued at $38,613,470. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $16.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.79. 3,089,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,131. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 1.41.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.