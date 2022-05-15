5,181 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. 659,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,024. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

