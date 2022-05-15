$62.43 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the highest is $63.50 million. Phreesia posted sales of $48.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $273.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.01 million to $275.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $351.26 million, with estimates ranging from $344.40 million to $354.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Phreesia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. 731,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,574. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $837.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

