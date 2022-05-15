7,099 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

